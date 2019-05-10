|
John E. Nickles
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lebanon United Methodist Church, 6082 W. Lebanon Rd., Dalton with Pastor Ruthann Bosley, officiating. A private inurnment with Military Honors will be held at Dalton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dalton Library, 127 S. Church St., Dalton, OH 44618 or the Village of Dalton Police Department, 221 E. Main St., Dalton, OH 44618. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
