Mackey-Wright Funeral Home - Monticello
215 E. Washington St.
Monticello, IL 61856
217-762-2126
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Open Hearts Four Square Church
762 E. 1700 North Rd.
Monticello, IL
John E. Schimansky


1947 - 2019
John E. Schimansky Obituary
John E. Schimansky

72, of Monticello, passed away at 4:16 a.m., September 12, 2019 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello. John was born May 15, 1947 in Canton, Ohio the son of Carl Edmond and Florence (Milner) Schimansky. He married Rosemary Heck on March 21, 1969 in Rantoul, IL.

John is survived by his wife Rosemary Schimansky of Monticello; daughter, Dawn Trimble (Robert) of Bement; son, Jason Schimansky (Cindy) of Blue Mound; grandchildren, Nicholas Davidson, Alex Davidson, Chloe Trimble, Max Trimble, Abi Bryan, Tori Bryan, Halee Schimansky, Jason Schimansky, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Isla Bryan, Julius Bryan, Adrienne Bryan; sister, Susan Schimansky of Canton, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Cathy Schimansky of Roseville, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mark Schimansky.

John worked as a machinist for Vesuvius for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Open Hearts Four Square Church, a lifetime member of the NRA and a 32-year member of AA. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed riding his Harley, cherished time with his grandkids, and loved his dogs.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Open Hearts Four Square Church with Pastor's Rod and Sam Burris officiating. Private family interment will be held in Camp Creek Cemetery at a later date with military graveside rites. Memorials may be made to the at . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com

Mackey-Wright, 217-762-2126
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
