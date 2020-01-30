|
John "Jack" E. Vogelgesang
80, of North Canton passed away on January 28, 2020. Jack was born in Massillon, Ohio on July 13, 1939 to the late Isaac and Ruye Vogelgesang. He was a graduate of Washington Massillon High School class of 1957, where he was valedictorian, Baldwin Wallace College with Bachelors Degree in Music and Kent State University with a Masters Degree in Music. Jack taught 6th grade at Woodlawn and Harter Elementaries for 35 years, mainly in the C.H.A.P. and was a private piano and organ teacher for many years. He served as the organist of Trinity Lutheran and retired after 27 years as the organist/choirmaster at Trinity United Church of Christ in Akron. Jack was a member of Stark County Christadelphia Ecclesial and the American Guild of Organists.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet; children, Jeffrey (Lisa) Vogelgesang and Jennifer (Robert) Lang; grandchildren, Nathan Lang and Morgan Lang; brothers, Ronald (Jeanette) Vogelgesang and Dr. George (Jill) Vogelgesang; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Greg Misko officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Friday January 31, 2020 and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the s Fund. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020