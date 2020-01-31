Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vogelgesang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. "Jack" Vogelgesang


1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
John E. "Jack" Vogelgesang Obituary
John "Jack" E. Vogelgesang

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Greg Misko officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Friday January 31, 2020 and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the s Fund. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -