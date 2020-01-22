|
John Earl Musgrove
(Nee "Beep Beep Johnny")
65, passed away quietly December 15, 2019 at home after an extended period of poor health. He was born January 25, 1954 in Massillon to Joseph and Rita (Barkey) Musgrove. In his younger days, you may have seen him riding his bike all over Massillon. He loved bike riding, not just in Massillon, but from Massillon to Beach City, to Cuyahoga Falls and all the way to Cadiz. Sometimes coming up on traffic and calling out 'beep beep' for them to get out of his way or sometimes waving you to go around him. John never met a stranger. John was a very social person, who loved joking, and laughing and making people laugh. Listening to music brought him joy and peace, and he loved to dance. If he met someone who was sad, he would try to cheer them up. He will be missed by his many friends and family. John was an active member of the Massillon Salvation Army for over 40 years, until he went to live in a Group Home. He attended The Workshops Inc. his entire life. John has many friends there, even some girlfriends. John loved flowers; he liked growing them and enjoyed giving them to those he loved. He was always ready to buy flowers for someone because he knew they would brighten everyone's day, just like they brightened his day.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Barkey. And paternal grandparents, Broner and Ethel Musgrove. His Mother, Rita Barkey Musgrove, Father, Joseph Musgrove and brother Joseph Musgrove, Jr. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Kendrick, Carol (Donald Stark) Reichel, Janet (Richard) Swanger, Cheryl Musgrove, and his brother Ivan (Patricia) Musgrove and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for John, January 25, 2020 at the Massillon Salvation Army at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 - 6th Street, N.E. Massillon, OH 44646. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020