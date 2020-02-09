|
John Edward Eschliman
96, of Eustis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio, he moved to Mt. Plymouth in 1979 from Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lived for the years of raising his family with his wife of 62 years Helen, after attending Antioch College and becoming a partner in The Ralph L. Woolpert Company. He was a member of Shriners, Masonic Lodge, Lions Club and former member of the Elks. He enjoyed golfing and had two holes in one (one after age 90), fishing and boating, wine making, bird watching, tropical fish and photography. John served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II doing surveying in Panama.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky J. Eschliman of Yellow Springs, OH; sons, David John Eschliman of Colorado Springs, CO and Tim Allen Eschliman of American Canyon, CA; four grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Antioch College Glen Helen Fund. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by:
Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, 352-357-4126
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020