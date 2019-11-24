|
John Edward Hollender (Jack)
passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at the age of 78. He died peacefully at his home in Chicago in the presence of his loving wife, Lynn Weitzke. In the days prior to his death, he was cared for by his three children, Robert (wife, Susan, children, Kade and Conner), Rebecca (daughter, Luna Grace) and Matthew Hollender (wife, Hayley, daughter, Norah Leigh). He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace (Rohr) and Edward (Whitey) Hollender. Survivors include his sister, Bonnie Popa (Dan); nieces, Jane Popa Yakam (Brad), Julie Popa Wadle (Travis) and nephew, James Popa and many great-nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving and generous man. His family and friends were amazed by his positivity and love of life-even in the face of failing health!
Jack was born and raised in Massillon. He graduated from St. Mary's grade school and Jackson High School, Class of 1959. He built upon his Ohio State education (B.Sc., Finance, and MBA) to become a senior business executive with a consistent record of achievement in a wide range of companies with international reach. He also attended programs at MIT and Harvard Law School. He was listed in "Who's Who in International Men of Achievement." He was Chairman of Board of Directors of Chicago Chamber Choir. He remained loyal to his Alma Mater, The Ohio State University, where he regularly returned to root for his favorite team, the Buckeyes.
Friends and family will be received in The Chapel at Paquelet's, 1100 Wales Road, NE., Massillon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 with Father Raymond Paul officiating. The family appreciates donations to either The Massillon Woman's Club or St. Joseph's Church of Massillon. Condolences may be made through paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019