John Edward Koniecko
age 71, of Alliance, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 3, 2020. John was born on November 15, 1948 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Alexander and Mary Koniecko. John was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1966. He graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1970 and received his Master's Degree from Ashland University in 1991. He was retired from the Canton City Schools after 35 years of service.
John is survived by two daughters, Beth (Brent) Ransom and Laura Koniecko; two sons, John and Michael Koniecko; grandchildren: Aiden, Lucas, and Brianna; brother, Ronald A Koniecko; and two sisters, Mary Ann Koniecko and Kathryn (Michael) Congrove. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Ann Koniecko.
A private service will be held at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery, Minerva, with Father Victor Cinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 400 West High Street, PO Box 275, Minerva, OH 44657. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2020