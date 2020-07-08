1/
John Edward Koniecko
1948 - 2020
John Edward Koniecko

The family of John Edward Koniecko would like friends and family to know that a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street North, Malvern OH, with Celebrant Fr. Victor Cinson. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley

330-868-4114

Published in The Repository on Jul. 8, 2020.
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
