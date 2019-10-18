|
John Emmett Kibler
beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on October 13, 1938 to the late Mary Kathryn and Dwayne Kibler. John was a graduate of Louisville High School, attended Ohio State and Mount Union and several business programs. He was co-owner of a material handling company and later Northeastern Pools and Spas. John served as past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #68. He enjoyed traveling and activities with his family. Anything that could go fast was a part of his life, whether it be airplanes, boats, vehicles or bikes. John enjoyed being active in sports and watching his grandchildren as they participated in the sports they enjoyed. He was very kind, generous and willing to help anyone. He was a teacher, counselor and a wonderful husband, father and friend. John had many interests; he loved nature, flowers and sports. He was active in football, baseball and cars. He strove for excellence in everything he did.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Kenneth, Donald and Richard; nephew, Ricky and great-grandson, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Victoria (McGrath); sons, Kevin (Vicki), Kyle (Pam), Brian Breiding (Aimee), Gregg Breiding (Angela), Richard Zwick (Kim) and Dale Stoner; brother, David (Sharon); sister, Ellen Bickel (Brian); 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
John's family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park. A special thanks to the Nimishillen Fire Department for their help and support throughout his illnesses and to his medical staff for the special care they provided. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the United Cerebral Palsy Organization or to the Nimishillen Township Fire Department. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
