Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
John F. Andorka Obituary
John F. Andorka 1921-2019

age 98, of Canton, died Friday following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County he was the son of the late: Joseph and Mary (Guryenka) Andorka. He was a of 1939 graduate of McKinley High School, a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army and retired from Babcock & Wilcox. John was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, where he served as a church usher, Canton Council #341, K of C and the Swing-a-Long Square Dance Club.

He is survived by his sons: Gregory (Catherine) Andorka of Pingree Grove, IL, Mark Andorka of Pueblo, West CO. Michael (Melanie) Andorka of Rochester, NY; daughters Sharon (Dennis) McAtee of Canton, Rosemary (Jeff) Albright of Johns Creek, GA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Andorka who died April 6, 2019; brother: Joseph Andorka; sisters: Mary Rafier and Margaret Andorka.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 11:00 am in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Opkara as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
