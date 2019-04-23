Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Canton South Social Hall
4845 Wiseland Ave
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Beard


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John F. Beard Obituary
John F. Beard 1954-2019

Age 65 of Waynesburg passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born on Wednesday, January 6, 1954 in Canton, the son of the late Paul M. and Mildred (Cox) Beard. John retired from the Timken Company after 32 years of service. Following his retirement, John's greatest enjoyment was being with his family. He was an active member of the United Steel Workers Union as well as the Brown Township Sportsman's Club.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Paul Beard. He is survived by his wife, Sharon with whom he would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this June 15th; daughter, Jessica Beard; son, Jeremiah Beard; daughter-in-law, Michelle Newman all of Waynesburg; grandchildren, Jacob and Jazmin Beard, Layla Gantz and Joseph Newman.

John's family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Canton South Social Hall, 4845 Wiseland Ave. SE, Canton 44707. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests that donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now