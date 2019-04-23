|
|
John F. Beard 1954-2019
Age 65 of Waynesburg passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born on Wednesday, January 6, 1954 in Canton, the son of the late Paul M. and Mildred (Cox) Beard. John retired from the Timken Company after 32 years of service. Following his retirement, John's greatest enjoyment was being with his family. He was an active member of the United Steel Workers Union as well as the Brown Township Sportsman's Club.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Paul Beard. He is survived by his wife, Sharon with whom he would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this June 15th; daughter, Jessica Beard; son, Jeremiah Beard; daughter-in-law, Michelle Newman all of Waynesburg; grandchildren, Jacob and Jazmin Beard, Layla Gantz and Joseph Newman.
John's family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Canton South Social Hall, 4845 Wiseland Ave. SE, Canton 44707. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests that donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019