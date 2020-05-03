JOHN F. BLAKENEY
John F. Blakeney

on April 20, 2020, at 2:17 a.m., was called home by God to be with his family. "A cowboy's heart is light as a feather in all kinds of weather" (Cattle Call). Born March 16, 1924, John Finley Blakeney grew up in humble beginnings on a small family farm in Sheridan Wyoming with his Father and Mother, Claud and Margret Blakeney; twin brothers, Clifford and Carlyle; and sister, Adeline. The captivating beauty of the great outdoors, and the daily treks to his one room schoolhouse on his trusty horse Nell, would forge a lifelong admiration for cowboy art, western movies, music and a passion for nature. And of course, Mrs. Blakeney's unmatched home cooked meals, pies, jams, and juices insured no one drifted too far from home. After a divorce, John, Clifford, and their mother moved to Southern California. John entered and graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra along with life-long-friends Don Wade and Jack Wolf. Drafted in 1942, John was assigned to LST 483 as the ship's administrator in the Pacific theater. Honorably discharged, He immersed into the growing Los Angeles off-road motorcycle scene competing and trail riding with his son, friends, and longtime pal Don Wade into his seventies. He worked as a dedicated member and retiree of the California Operating Engineers Union. John's favorite thing was ice cream, which lead him to be knocked off his heals by his first love, Betty Jane Stuart at the ice cream parlor. They would be married 13 years. John could tell his family he loved them. He remained dedicated to raising his children and grandchildren. He shared Yosemite, travel, hiking, going to the movies, westerns, ice cream, photography, reading, writing poetry and music with his family. John moved to St. Joseph's Senior Living in Louisville Ohio and received exceptional loving care. An occasional prankster with raiser-sharp "one-liners", he was asked hours before his passing if he needed anything, he rubbed his fingers together, his symbol for "cash".

John was preceded in death by Christine Griffin (step-daughter); and survived by son-in-law, Thomas Griffin; daughters, Diane Adelmund and Suzanne Blakeney; son, John T. and daughter-in-law, Lynn Blakeney; nieces: Beth Skillern, Carolyn Hamm, Cheryl Roberts. Also, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spouses: Michael and Rosie Adelmund, Gretchen and Johnny Giles, Rachel and Josh Bryant, Heidi and Lucas Anderson, Trace, Carter, Addison, Avery, Finley, Andrew, Boston, Easton, and Sutton. Ohio - Sally Larke, Laura Larke, Leslie Siebert, Jerry and Susie Larke, Mike and Lisa Gursky.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Senior Living or The Wounded Worrier Project. FULL OBITUARY AT: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
