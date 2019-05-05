Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
JOHN F. BURICK

JOHN F. BURICK Obituary
John F. Burick

Age 94, formerly of Latrobe, PA, and Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 22, 2019 in his Florida home, peacefully, surrounded by his family. John honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Burick; parents, John and Anna Burick; two brothers, Billy and George; one sister, Tilly.

John is survived by four daughters: Sharon Krabill of Louisville, Lourae (Richard) Cunin of Alliance, Merry (Rick) Everson of Louisville and Terri (Allen) Betz of Florida; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Tootie, Barb and Ginny.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
