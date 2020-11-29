John F. Harshage 78 of Canton, OH on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He was born on August 12, 1942 to the late Homer F. and Mary E. (Suffecool) Harsh. John worked for Superior Brand Meats for more than 20 years. He was a longtime member of Calvary Church/ Assembly of God.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Harsh, brothers: Paul David, Timothy and David Harsh, and sisters, Alice Harsh and Martha McKenzie. John is survived by his children: Kathy (Russ) Hanenkrat, Jeff (Deborah) Harsh, Monty (Kim) Harsh, Todd Harsh, Shelly (Mark) Skropits, Brenda Ritchie, Carl Myers, William Myers, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brothers: Paul Suffecool, Robert Harsh, Thomas (Sarah) Harsh, Philip (Roselee) Harsh, Kenneth (Karen) Harsh, James McKenzie, sisters: Pauline Noble, Sharon (Harry) Saunier, Elizabeth (Ken) Yonkers, Rebecca (Robert) McGonagle, and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Calvary Church/ Assembly of God (5918 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.