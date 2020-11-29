1/1
John F. Harsh
1942 - 2020
John F. Harsh

age 78 of Canton, OH on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He was born on August 12, 1942 to the late Homer F. and Mary E. (Suffecool) Harsh. John worked for Superior Brand Meats for more than 20 years. He was a longtime member of Calvary Church/ Assembly of God.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Harsh, brothers: Paul David, Timothy and David Harsh, and sisters, Alice Harsh and Martha McKenzie. John is survived by his children: Kathy (Russ) Hanenkrat, Jeff (Deborah) Harsh, Monty (Kim) Harsh, Todd Harsh, Shelly (Mark) Skropits, Brenda Ritchie, Carl Myers, William Myers, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brothers: Paul Suffecool, Robert Harsh, Thomas (Sarah) Harsh, Philip (Roselee) Harsh, Kenneth (Karen) Harsh, James McKenzie, sisters: Pauline Noble, Sharon (Harry) Saunier, Elizabeth (Ken) Yonkers, Rebecca (Robert) McGonagle, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Calvary Church/ Assembly of God (5918 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
