John F. Maurer 1932-2019
87, of Massillon, went Home peacefully in to the arms of our Lord, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with his family comforting him. John was born on January 24, 1932 in River Rouge, Michigan, to the late Francis and Berdella (Snyder) Maurer. He was one of eighteen children. He was a Jackson High School graduate and raised his family of five boys in Jackson Township. John was an active member of the Sheet Metal Local 33. John was a devoted member of Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and server. He enjoyed coaching baseball for 13 years, where he competed on a national level. He was a sports enthusiast, avid bowler and continued to bowl into his 80's. John was an adventurer, and could commonly be seen outrunning the local police department as he was screaming down the street on his trusty riding mower.
John was preceded in death by his sons: Kevin, Brett, and Joe. He is survived by his sons, Timothy (Suzanne) Maurer and Brian (Iris) Maurer; daughter-in-law, Christy Maurer; grandchildren: Jason (Richelle) Maurer, Jeremy (Hanzel) Maurer, Josh Maurer, Jamie Maurer, Jessica (Ben) Peters, Ian (Alyssa) Maurer, Molly and Kyle Maurer; and ex-wife, Bonnie Maurer; brothers, Leroy "Buck" Maurer of Canton and Pat (Chrystal) Maurer of Mansfield; sisters, Mary Webster of Florida, Agnes DeVaul of Massillon, Elizabeth of North Carolina and Patty Ann Eberhardt of Orville. John was also proud great grandfather to ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and sons, he is preceded in death by eight brothers: Ralph, Louis, Joe, Anthony,
Albert, Bobby, Peter and Augest, a second set of twins; and his beloved sister, Helen Pittman.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., and a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Massillon, 322 3rd St. S.E., with Father Raymond Paul officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. A special heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Crossroads and to the services of Heitger Funeral Home in Massillon. Please visit: heitger.com to send condolences.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019