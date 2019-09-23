Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
322 3rd St. S.E.
Massillon, OH
JOHN F. MAURER


1932 - 2019
JOHN F. MAURER Obituary
John F. Maurer

Family and friends will be received on (Today) Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., and a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Massillon, 322 3rd St. S.E., with Father Raymond Paul

officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Crossroads Hospice. Please visit: heitger.com to send

condolences.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019
