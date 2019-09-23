|
John F. Maurer
Family and friends will be received on (Today) Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., and a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Massillon, 322 3rd St. S.E., with Father Raymond Paul
officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
Crossroads Hospice. Please visit: heitger.com to send
condolences.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019