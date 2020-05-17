John F. Morrison



age 64 of Canton passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1956 in Orrville, Ohio to the late Richard and Anne (Monteith) Morrison. John was an All-State Wrestling Champion and Football player. He served in the U.S. Army Airborne Division. John was a Plain Township Firefighter for 35 years and a Canton City Police Officer for 33 years. He was active with the American Legion Post #282, Cuyahoga Falls Masonic Lodge #735 F&AM and the Moose Lodge #1115, Wooster, and he enjoyed riding for various charity benefits on his Harley. John lived for the Browns, Indians, and Buckeyes.



In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his grandson, Carter John-Ross Stephens. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Morrison of North Canton, former wife, Deena Morrison of North Canton, his brother, James Morrison of Orrville, and several step-children, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



330-452-4041.



