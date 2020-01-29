Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of the Lakes
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Wright


1959 - 2020
John F. Wright Obituary
John F. Wright

age 60, of Jackson Twp., passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. The son of the late John and Madelyn (Detts) Wright, John was born March 5, 1959 in Akron and raised in Cuyahoga Falls. John retired as a salesman from La-Z-Boy in 2014. He was a member of Church of the Lakes and the Lake Cable Rec. Association, where he enjoyed boating and fishing.

John loved spending time with his family and he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa (Kast) Wright, daughter and son-in-law, Lauren Wright and Dr. Trevor Short, son and daughter-in-law, John and Rev. Julia Wright, and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Karen Wright.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Church of the Lakes, with Pastor Bryan George officiating.

Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support research for a cure for the rare form of cancer that John battled. Donate at Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South # 510, Herriman, UT 84096. Donations may also be made in his memory to Church of the Lakes 5944 Fulton Road N.W., Canton, OH, 44718.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
