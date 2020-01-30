|
John F. Wright
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Church of the Lakes, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support research for a cure for the rare form of cancer that John battled. Donate at Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South # 510, Herriman, UT 84096. Donations may also be made in his memory to Church of the Lakes 5944 Fulton Road N.W., Canton, OH, 44718.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020