John G. Huwig
age 78, of Perry Township passed away on December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Massillon on August 10, 1941; a son to the late John A. and Geraldine Huwig. In his childhood, he earned his Eagle Scout Award. John was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1959. He went on to work at The Timken Company for 40 years. He was an avid bowler and fumbleball player who was inducted into the hall of fame for each respectable sport. John bowled 6 – 300 games, 3 – 800 series, finished in the top 5 Stark County Masters 5 times, and 2-time Sportsman of the Week by WHBC.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Stefie Huwig; children Kim (Jim) Fellows, John C. Huwig, Mark (Chrissy) Huwig; grandchildren Erik, Deven, and Emma Huwig; brother Paul (Sue) Huwig; and several nieces and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home with a private funeral to follow at his final resting place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to either the Stark County Dog Warden or the Stark County Humane Society. Messages of support and condolences may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019