JOHN G. HUWIG


1941 - 2019
JOHN G. HUWIG Obituary
John G. Huwig

Calling hours will be held from 10 to noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home with a private funeral to follow at his final resting place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to either the Stark County Dog Warden or the Stark County Humane Society. Messages of support and condolences may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
