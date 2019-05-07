The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
John "Jack" H. Bucher 1930-2019

Passed away May 5, 2019, at the Danbury Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1930, in Massillon; a son of the late Harry and Loretta Bucher. John retired from Republic Steel after 28 years of service and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Sons of Herman, Moose Lodge of Brewster, VFW, American Legion and attended St. Michael's Lutheran Church. John was an avid hunter and fisherman.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Eileen (Domer) Bucher; and brothers, Warren, Harry, Eddie and Jerry Bucher; step-daughter, Judy Pucci; sister-in-law. Shirley Richerson; and step-father, Ernie Eber. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nedra; his children, Susan (Dan) Wickham, Brenda (Michael) Douglas, John (Nancy), Don (Sharon), Rodney (Charlene), Harvey (Chris), and Robert (Tiffany) Bucher; step-children, Susan Eggeman, JoAnne Beebe, Mary (Mark) Bell; half-sister, Zelda Saal; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kallager and Ruth Ann Kettler; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thanks to all the staff at the Danbury Nursing Home for all the wonderful care given to John.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 10-11 on Friday prior to the service also in the funeral home. Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
