Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH
View Map
John H. Eick Obituary
John H. Eick

91, of New Harrisburg passed away Thursday October 3rd in Carrollton. An Air Force veteran, he retired from Babcock-Wilcox and worked with the Waynesburg Police Department.

John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth; daughter, Barbara; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and two sisters.

Services at Dodds Funeral Home Tuesday at noon with visitation 11:00 – noon. Interment will follow at New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
