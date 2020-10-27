1/1
JOHN H. LOTHROP
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
John H. Lothrop

age 94, of Canton, passed away October 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1926, in New York; and was adopted by Marcus T. and Margaret (Brewster) Lothrop. John graduated from Lehman High School in Canton and entered the Navy, serving in World War II, following his service, John completed his education at Kent State Univeresity, graduating with his teaching degree. Following a brief career in the public school system, John was hired as the 1st teacher at the Canton Country Day School. John began his teaching career at CCDS in 1964 as a math teacher and was involved with the school until age 90. His greatest joy was being involved with the students and staff of CCDS, especially the trips to the western states. John was active at St. Paul's Episcopalian Church and enjoyed being with his family.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; and sister, Margaret. He is survived by his children: Susan (Rickie) Mihal and Mark Lothrop; grandchildren: Kimberly (Michael) Gregory and Heather (Steven) Pritchard; great grand children, Madilyn and Lucas.

Memorial Service will be Friday, October 30th., at 2 PM at St. Paul's Episcopalian Church in Canton with Father Philip Kunder officiating. Live stream of the service will be available at the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance, church attendance is limited to 75. Memorial contributions may be made to Canton Country Day School or St. Paul's Episcopalian Church.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopalian Church
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
October 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to John's family. We all loved him at Danbury Massillon and mourn our loss of a great man. Rest in peace John. We will miss you greatly!
Carol J Cooper, Receptionist
Friend
