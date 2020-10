John H. LothropMemorial Service will be Friday, October 30th., at 2 PM at St. Paul's Episcopalian Church in Canton with Father Philip Kunder officiating.Live stream of the service will be available at the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance, church attendance is limited to 75. Memorial contributions may be made to Canton Country Day School or St. Paul's Episcopalian Church.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291