(77) passed away peacefully from cancer with his wife Kathleen by his side in his home in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was born in Canton, Ohio on September 28, 1942, to Harold ("Barch") and Ruth Swigert and was a 1960 graduate of Louisville High School. He graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). John liked to jokingly refer to CPA as "Cleaning, Pressing, and Alterations." He retired in 1995 from BF Goodrich as the VP - General Auditor and Treasurer. He was married to the love of his life, Kathleen (Moulin), for 60 years and had three children. John and Kathleen loved to travel, spend time with their family, and to watch movies together. John was an avid fan of Louisville Leopards sports. Named Citizen of the Year in Louisville, John always gave generously of his time to help others. Along with serving on the board of the Louisville YMCA, he was a Guardian Ad Litem, helping children by giving them a voice during court cases. John was very involved in Worldwide Marriage Encounter with his wife Kathleen, helping couples make a good marriage even better. For over ten years he spent January until April volunteering for AARP, preparing taxes for seniors. He donated his time to Road to Recovery, driving cancer patients to and from chemo appointments. John loved being a dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He would dance around the house listening to great music, encouraging others to dance with him. Of course, he always had the best jokes to make his family laugh.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children John (Sandy) Swigert of Louisville, David (Kerry) Swigert of Louisville, and Margaux (Sean) Frazee of Oakwood, OH; his grandchildren, Clay, Bobby (Renee), Anna (Kyle), Shelby, Matt, Jacob and Kyra; great-granddaughter Lyla; his sister Jeannette Stimpert; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. John was preceded in death by one brother Roger Swigert.
A family only ceremony to celebrate John's life will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. John will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the John H Swigert Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Stier-Israel Funeral Home, 917 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 or to the charity of your choice
Everyone who knew John knew there was nothing John liked better than a party, so let's all raise a Natty Light to celebrate the best pops and papa this family could ever ask for!
