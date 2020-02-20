Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church

John Hayes Lake


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hayes Lake Obituary
John Hayes Lake

Age 60, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1959 in Canton to the late John W. and Catherine (Radalia) Lake. John was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish. He was employed by Stark County Sanitation Department for 19 years. John was a member of AFSCME Local #959 where he formerly served as president for 4 years.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine A. Lake and Jacqueline W. "Jackie" Cook. John is survived by his wife, Stacy A. (Linn) to whom he was married 38 years; one daughter, Stephanie Seymoure; one grandson, Jacob Hayes Seymoure; niece, Stacy (Keith) Molina; mother-in-law, Susan Garmier; numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Manning as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Friday 6-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -