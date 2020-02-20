|
John Hayes Lake
Age 60, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1959 in Canton to the late John W. and Catherine (Radalia) Lake. John was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish. He was employed by Stark County Sanitation Department for 19 years. John was a member of AFSCME Local #959 where he formerly served as president for 4 years.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine A. Lake and Jacqueline W. "Jackie" Cook. John is survived by his wife, Stacy A. (Linn) to whom he was married 38 years; one daughter, Stephanie Seymoure; one grandson, Jacob Hayes Seymoure; niece, Stacy (Keith) Molina; mother-in-law, Susan Garmier; numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Manning as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Friday 6-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020