John Henry McNutt
age 68, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born June 6, 1951 in East Liverpool, Ohio, son to the late Adrian, Sr. and Ethel (Davis) McNutt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian, Jr. and James McNutt. Survivors include his three sisters, Loretta (Calvin) Edwards, Charlotte Garbrandt, Darlene (Brian) Knott and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Hanover House for their many years of care.
Burial will take place at Bowman Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.