JOHN HENRY McNUTT
1951 - 2020
John Henry McNutt

age 68, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born June 6, 1951 in East Liverpool, Ohio, son to the late Adrian, Sr. and Ethel (Davis) McNutt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian, Jr. and James McNutt. Survivors include his three sisters, Loretta (Calvin) Edwards, Charlotte Garbrandt, Darlene (Brian) Knott and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Hanover House for their many years of care.

Burial will take place at Bowman Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
