John Henry Napier
age 86, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Martha Gilliland Napier; his son, J. Douglas Napier of Charlestown, Indiana; daughters Barbara (Paul) Tidman of North Canton, Ohio, and Brenda Graves of Frankfort, Kentucky; two sisters, Georgia Lee (Charles) Fisher of South Amherst, Ohio and Haley (Richard) Writ of Spring, Texas; and brother, Vernon (Beulah) Napier of London Kentucky; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie Osborne Napier; and four siblings: Waldo Napier, Earl Napier, Oda Simpson, and Doshia Stanley. John was born in Roark, Kentucky on March 28, 1934. He graduated from Red Bird Mission High School. He was a builder and woodworker and felt the call to become a pastor at age 44. After graduating from Clear Creek Bible College, he pastored Southern Baptist churches in London, KY., Mansfield, OH., Sandusky, OH., and Auburn, IN. While at Weaver Baptist Church in Kentucky he planned and oversaw the construction of the new church building in 2000. John loved to fish and garden and watch the bird feeders. John played the guitar and loved to sing the great southern gospel hymns. Often, he and Martha would sing specials together at church.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44705. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center Beverly, KY 40913 or rbmission.org
. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721