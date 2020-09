John HenryNapierFuneral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44705. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center Beverly, KY 40913 or rbmission.org . Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721