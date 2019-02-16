John Herman Martin



age 83, passed away on February 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Massillon, Ohio, on March 8, 1935. John graduated from Massillon High School and resided in the Massillon area until relocating with his wife to Olmsted Township to be closer to his daughters. He retired from Reiter and Harter Dairy after 37 years as a truck driver. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was active with the St. Vincent DePaul Society food kitchen and bingo. In addition, he was a Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus. John is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn of 54 years; parents, Herman and Esther Martin, and sister, Joanne (Smith) Scheetz.



He is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Robert) Smith of Westlake, Ohio and Janet (Scott) Zamiska of Venice, Florida; his grandson, Stephen (Becky) Smith; and four great-grandchildren: Carter, Lucas, Fiona and Elliott of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; his sister, Mary Seifert; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road Northeast, Massillon, Ohio. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary