John Herman Martin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on (TODAY) Sunday at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch
Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road Northeast, Massillon, Ohio.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland,
Ohio 44110.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019