John Thomas "Hess" Hesson
John "Hess" Hesson, 60, of Broadway, North Carolina, passed away April 18, 2019. He was born November 7, 1958 to the late Walter and Dorothy (Martini) Hesson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hess enjoyed his profession as a carpenter. His hobbies were hunting and cruising on his Harley. He was a very family-oriented man who loved and cherished his children and grandchildren who meant the world to him. He was a member of The American Legion Post 232, Sons of American Legion and No Rules Riders Angier Eagle Keeper and rallied for children fighting cancer, often donating time and efforts to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Ride for Kids. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Hesson; and brother, Edward Hesson.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Shai (North Carolina), Joshua (Ohio), Jeremy (California), Joel (North Carolina) and Jordon (Ohio); grandchildren: Rylynn, Kyra and Breanna; brothers, Jim (JoAnn), Bob (Nancy) and Larry (Ruth); and sister-in-law, Maryland.
Saturday, April 27, 2019 a celebration of life will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rachels Family Funeral Home in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 there will be a celebration of life held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Martindale Christian Fellowship in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Ride for Kids (https://team.curethekids.org/team/203424)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019