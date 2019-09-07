|
|
John Holcombe
was born on February 17, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonis and Autherine Holcombe; sisters, Addie Mae, Ethel Mae, Evelyn, Linda and Orabel; brothers, Leonis, Clarence and Earl Holcombe.
He leaves to cherish his memory, significant other NL Walker and family; sisters, Jackie Basset and Pearl Holcombe; brothers, Douglas and Willie Holcombe; step children, Carolyn, Acey, and Michael Tate; grandchildren, Karen Wilder, Kimberly (David) Chenault and Nattassia Hamilton; five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at
11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the
funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to
send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019