Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for JOHN HOLCOMBE
JOHN HOLCOMBE


1936 - 2019
JOHN HOLCOMBE Obituary
John Holcombe

was born on February 17, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonis and Autherine Holcombe; sisters, Addie Mae, Ethel Mae, Evelyn, Linda and Orabel; brothers, Leonis, Clarence and Earl Holcombe.

He leaves to cherish his memory, significant other NL Walker and family; sisters, Jackie Basset and Pearl Holcombe; brothers, Douglas and Willie Holcombe; step children, Carolyn, Acey, and Michael Tate; grandchildren, Karen Wilder, Kimberly (David) Chenault and Nattassia Hamilton; five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at

11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the

funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to

send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019
