John I. Kristoff, Jr.
Age 63, of Canton, died Monday following a brief illness. Born in the Republic of Panama he had grown up in Canton before moving to Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida then returned to Canton one year ago. He was a 1974 graduate of McKinley High School, worked at Timken Mercy Medical Center in Canton and the Sea Ranch Club in Lauderdale by the Sea where he recently retired as Chief Maintenance Engineer.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Olga Kristoff Sr. and sister-in-law: Jeanne Kristoff. He is survived by his father: Ermon Dyer of Oklahoma City, OK; brother: Michael Kristoff of Carmel, IN; sisters: Karen Neil of East Sparta, Olga Leticia (Kevin) Lundholm of New Philadelphia, Patricia Kristoff of Oakland Park, FL, Mary (Mike) Ranalli of Canton, Cherie Dyer of Blanchard, OK, Kim Dyer of Blanchard, OK; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
A committal service with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am outside of Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment to follow. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)