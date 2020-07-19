1/1
John I. Kristoff Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John I. Kristoff, Jr.

Age 63, of Canton, died Monday following a brief illness. Born in the Republic of Panama he had grown up in Canton before moving to Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida then returned to Canton one year ago. He was a 1974 graduate of McKinley High School, worked at Timken Mercy Medical Center in Canton and the Sea Ranch Club in Lauderdale by the Sea where he recently retired as Chief Maintenance Engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Olga Kristoff Sr. and sister-in-law: Jeanne Kristoff. He is survived by his father: Ermon Dyer of Oklahoma City, OK; brother: Michael Kristoff of Carmel, IN; sisters: Karen Neil of East Sparta, Olga Leticia (Kevin) Lundholm of New Philadelphia, Patricia Kristoff of Oakland Park, FL, Mary (Mike) Ranalli of Canton, Cherie Dyer of Blanchard, OK, Kim Dyer of Blanchard, OK; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

A committal service with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am outside of Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment to follow. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Committal
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved