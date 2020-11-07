1/1
JOHN I. WILCOX Jr.
1930 - 2020
John I. Wilcox, Jr.

89, of Canton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on December 26, 1930, a son of the late John I. Sr. and Milanda (Moore) Wilcox; also preceded in death by his mother that raised him, Dora Wilcox; son, Michael Wilcox; brother, George Taylor; and nephew, Dennis Taylor. The owner and operator of Wilcox Custom Tailoring in New Philadelphia for 50 years he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Crystal Park United Methodist Church of Canton.

Survived by wife of 66 years, Myrtle B. (Ennis) Wilcox; three daughters: Kathy Ford of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda Wilcox of Canton, Stephanie Wilcox of Canton; two sons, Ivan (Harleynda) Wilcox of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark (Pamela) Wilcox of Dallas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Alta Wilcox of Canton; sister-in-law daughter of love Ramona Saulter of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Lisa Ash of Canton; as well as niece, Terri Taylor of New York; nephew, Ricky Taylor of New York; and god-daughter, Ronetta Fields of Cincinnati; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9th., from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. A private family service will be held immediately following. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens following services. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
NOV
9
Burial
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
I patronized John’s business for years. He was a delightful man, fun to talk with, and a master at his craft. My sympathy goes out to his family and friends.
Mar
