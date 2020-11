John I. Wilcox, Jr.89, of Canton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center.Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9th., from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home.A private family service will be held immediately following. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens following services. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293