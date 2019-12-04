The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
John J. David

age 102 of Massillon passed away November 27, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. John was born September 7, 1917 to the late Joseph & Marie (Tobey) David. He was a 1936 graduate of Washington High School and served in the Army during World War II. He retired from David Brothers, Camelot Music and the Galaxy. He was Paul Brown's student manager for three years. While in the Army he played ping pong with Eisenhower and beat the General who then threw his paddle on the table. His biggest and most important legacy is his family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Peggy (Welch) David and twelve siblings: Tofic, Esser, Edmund, Isabelle George, Elizabeth, Thomas, Josephine Castora, Evelyn, Paul, Helen, Fr. Joseph David (Richard David) and Raymond David. He is survived by the love of his life Marci (Mayle) David with whom he shared 29 years of marriage on August 31st. He leaves two children: John F. (Janice) David and Joanne David. There are six grandchildren: Jackie (Bill) Sterling, Ryan (Stephanie) David, Darrin (Farrah) David, Zachary (Hannah) Lynch, Jonathan (Renee) David and Jordan (Madeline) David; six great grandchildren: Dylan, Devin, Aly, Josh, Adriana and Mia. He leaves a brother and three sisters-in-law, Robert (Carolyn) David, Carol (late Paul) David, Sherry (late Larry) Aldridge and Gloria (Bill) Smith. A special thank you to Tom Wentzel. As John enjoyed their "Tommy Tuesdays" together. Also thanks to the Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon with military honors.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
