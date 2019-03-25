John "Jack" J. Del Rio



age 83, of Massillon, passed away surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Massillon on September 17, 1935 to the late Joesph and Helen (Langenfeld) Del Rio. He was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School. He married Nancy Marie Peters on November 30, 1957 and they shared 62 years together. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served on the Massillon Police Department for 27 years; where he was proud to serve alongside his brother, David. He retired in 1987 as a Lieutenant. Jack was a lifetime member of the Henderson Lodge #105 Fraternal Order of Police, where he was a founding member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending NASCAR races, playing cards, traveling and going to Amish Country. Jack enjoyed life to the fullest especially spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nancy; his children: Kevin Del Rio, Karen Johnson, Jacqueline (Rob) Huff, Joleen (Chad Tharp) Del Rio; his grandchildren: Kevin Del Rio Jr., Michael Del Rio, Jonathan Del Rio, Jennifer Simmons, Kaitlyn Johnson, Samantha (Matt) Walsh, Matthew (Brittaney) Allen, Joseph Tharp, and Evan Tharp; his great-grandchildren: Kayla, Gregory, Hallie, Kaden, Gavin, Aubree and Lilly; his brother, David L. Del Rio; his niece, Michelle Del Rio-Keller; his brother-in-law, Paul (Mella) Peters; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends . In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Del Rio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m. and will travel in procession to the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Massillon, where military honors will be rendered.



