|
|
John J. Incarnato Jr. 1937-2019
Age 81 of Canton, passed away peacefully early
Sunday morning after several years of declining health. John was born in Dover, Ohio on August 11, 1937 to the late John J., Sr. and Rose (Fanto) Incarnato. He was a Veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. John retired from the Hoover Company, where he was employed for 32 years as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, as he had a strong religious faith and prayed everyday. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and loving son. John enjoyed buying and selling cars; he took great pride in his home and cars, always having the finest looking Cadillac's and was always sharply dressed himself also. When he had the time, John like to travel to Las Vegas.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Nick and step-brother, Leo Incarnato. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret; son, John Incarnato, III of Canton; step-brothers, Anthony Incarnato and Mitchell Incarnato; step-sisters, Holly Incarnato, Lavella Incarnato and Patty Incarnato. Also survived by brothers-in-law, Vernon Sheeley and John Sheeley; sisters-in-law, Mary Sheeley and Sue Sheeley; aunt, Libby Zaycheck; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Capital Improvement Fund.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019