John J. Jialanella
Age 78, of Camino Capistrano, Calif., formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Mission Viejo, Calif. He was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Canton, a son of Samuel and Margaret (Fryer) Jialanella, and had been a California resident 38 years. John was a 1959 graduate of Perry High School. He was a retired Certified Financial Planner with LPL Financial Services in California. While in Canton he managed Kroger Stores for a number of years and also worked for IDS Investors Diversified Services. John enjoyed boating and bicycling in California. He honorably served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
John is survived by a daughter and two sons, Crystal Keefer, Robert Lloyd, and Thomas (Kim) Jialanella; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Debbie Murphy, Sandy (John) Caffaratti, and Marilyn Newkirk; a step-brother, Tim (Joy) Badertscher, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at a time to be announced Wed. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. There is no visitation. Inurnment will be in North Lawn Mausoleum with military honors. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766