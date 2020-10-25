1/1
John J. Jialanella
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Jialanella

Age 78, of Camino Capistrano, Calif., formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Mission Viejo, Calif. He was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Canton, a son of Samuel and Margaret (Fryer) Jialanella, and had been a California resident 38 years. John was a 1959 graduate of Perry High School. He was a retired Certified Financial Planner with LPL Financial Services in California. While in Canton he managed Kroger Stores for a number of years and also worked for IDS Investors Diversified Services. John enjoyed boating and bicycling in California. He honorably served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

John is survived by a daughter and two sons, Crystal Keefer, Robert Lloyd, and Thomas (Kim) Jialanella; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Debbie Murphy, Sandy (John) Caffaratti, and Marilyn Newkirk; a step-brother, Tim (Joy) Badertscher, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at a time to be announced Wed. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. There is no visitation. Inurnment will be in North Lawn Mausoleum with military honors. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved