John J. Lazar Jr.Age 77 of North Canton, passed away early Tuesday at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton to the late John J. Sr. and Stephanie Lazar, he was a 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He retired from the Timken Roller Bearing Company after 36 years as a machinist. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.John loved his family, and his poodles Beau and Sophie. John is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol (Beddell) Lazar; children, John J. Lazar III, Marie Tribout, Rosemary Jones, Lisa Lazar; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.There will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)