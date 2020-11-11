John J. Michalek
age 73, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Stella Michalek, sisters, Helen Klucinec, Ethel Walters, Barbara Bowser, Marian Celko; brothers, Frank Michalek, and Michael Michalek. John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Athena Michalek; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Rick Martin and granddaughter Stella Martin. Also surviving are his sister Theresa Ross, his first wife Dianna Marken and ex-wife Carol Joseph. John graduated from Tarentum High School and from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Firestone Tire Company for 19 years. He went on to start his own engineering firm, Computer Aided Services for many years. In his later years, he became a real estate agent with Long and Foster. John loved his sports; baseball, football, Pittsburgh Steelers, golf, and bowling. He loved traveling and coaching his kids in sports. He was a member of the Westminster Elks (MD) and served as the Exalted Ruler for two years.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. His memorial service will follow beginning at 6:30 P.M. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice
