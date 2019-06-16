|
|
John J. Smith
age 85 of North Canton died June 13, 2019. Born on July 24, 1933, at Cadiz, Ohio, John was the son of the late John and Margaret Smith. After his graduation from Timken High School at Canton, John accepted an apprenticeship with the Hoover Company that led to a 45-year career as a tool and die maker. John was a member of Trinity Baptist Church at North Canton, a member and steward of the IBEW Local 1985, past president of the Hoover Sideliners and a member of the McKinley Kennel Club where he received a life-time member award. He enjoyed showing his German wire-haired pointer who became a champion. He coached and umpired local youth baseball and softball.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years the former Betty Baker; three children, John J. Smith, Jr., Julia A. (Timothy) Barnett and Jill A. Smith; four grandchildren, John Pickens, Jordan (Cole) Dickerson, Timothy Barnett and Matthew Barnett; and two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Caroline Dickerson. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey J. Smith and two sisters, Leah Bennett and Betty Johnson.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. in Trinity Baptist Church, 1211 E Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720 where Pastor Steve Cope will lead a 6 p.m. memorial service celebrating John's life. Memorial contributions in John's name may be directed to the Stark County Humane Society or to Trinity Baptist Church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019