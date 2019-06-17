Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
1211 E Maple Street
North Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
1211 E Maple Street
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Smith


1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
John J. Smith Obituary
John J. Smith

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. in Trinity Baptist Church, 1211 E Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720 where Pastor Steve Cope will lead a 6 p.m. memorial service celebrating John's life. Memorial contributions in John's name may be directed to the Stark County Humane Society or to Trinity Baptist Church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.