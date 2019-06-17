|
John J. Smith
Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. in Trinity Baptist Church, 1211 E Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720 where Pastor Steve Cope will lead a 6 p.m. memorial service celebrating John's life. Memorial contributions in John's name may be directed to the Stark County Humane Society or to Trinity Baptist Church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
