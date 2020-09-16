John "Jack" Toomey
"Together Again"
90, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio December 3, 1929. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Toomey; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Gilbert Toomey; brothers, James, Robert, Gilbert, William and Patrick Toomey; sisters, Margaret; grandson, Sean Toomey. Jack is survived by his daughters, Susan (Steve) Williams, Kathleen Toomey (Grant) and Mary Pat Toomey (Randy Moss); sons, John and Patrick Toomey; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Toomey and numerous nieces, nephews and a very loving friend Veronica Parkinson with whom Jack shared the last years. Jack served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He received his bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace University. He retired from the Hoover Company as Director of Human Resources. He was a part time teacher for 20 years at Stark State College. He was a member of the North Canton Eagles, past member of Stark County Human Resources Association, North Canton Civil Service Commission and the Federal Selective Service System. Jack never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met. Jack would want us to Keep the Faith.
In honoring Jack's wishes, he was cremated and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, Ohio 44720, with Rev. Fr. John Keehner celebrant. Inurnment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask are required. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721