John Janikis



91 of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. John was born on December 2, 1927 in Massillon, the son of the late Manolis and Cleoniki (Baloglou) Janikis. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1946 graduate of Washington High School. John was a United States Army veteran and served our country during the Korean War. He retired from RW Screw in 1990 after 20 years of service. John was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, AHEPA Lodge #74, and the American Legion Post #221.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Athena (Fotiades) Janikis in 2017. He is survived by his sons, Emanuel (Leslie) Janikis of Hudson, OH and Thomas (Julie Jones) Janikis of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, John Adam (Ashley) Janikis, Emily (Jaz) Vailoces, Samantha (Derek) Bass, John James Janikis, Michael Janikis and Zachary Janikis; and great granddaughter, Stella Mae Vailoces.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Trisagion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon with one hour of calling hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 1st Street SE, Massillon, Ohio, 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary