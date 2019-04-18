|
John Janikis
The family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Trisagion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon with one hour of calling hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 1st Street SE, Massillon, Ohio, 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
