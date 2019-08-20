|
John Joseph Berecek
John Joseph Berecek, 72, born August 15, 1947, lost his fight with Cancer and passed peacefully and surrounded by his family on August 17, 2019.
John is survived by his four daughters; Emily Cush, Stefanie Reynolds and their mother, Karen McKelley, Jaime (Scott Brubach) Berecek and Erin Berecek and their mother, Debbie Berecek; two step children; Gary and Candice Gilligan and their mother, Deborah Carroll; his two brothers, Joseph Berecek and Stephen Berecek; his sister, Barb (Ed) Michel; his three grandchildren, Justin Bartos, Brandon Bartos and Joelle Cush, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Berecek and his son-in-law, Mathew Cush. John was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Glen Wood High School and Malone College. He worked at the Timken Company for 40 + years and retired as a Principal Aerospace Quality Analyst. He had many hobbies and passions including photography, reading, music and off road-vehicles. He loved the mountains of Colorado. John was a man of faith and his Catholic traditions were very important to him. He had a passion for all music and his guitar throughout his life and he turned to it for comfort during his health issues. In the 60's he was in a band named The Echos and the popular band The Chylds. He continued to play music even when he was no longer in bands locally throughout his life. The family would like to thank University Hospital, Canton Christian Home and Aultman Hospice for the amazing care and support that they gave to John along with the family through his battle with Cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Canton Christian Benevolence Fund at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. John's family will receive friends at Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721, on Wednesday, August 21st., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in St Louis Parish Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
